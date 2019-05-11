STEAMY SUNSHINE SATURDAY

Good morning south Florida!

It’s going to be another hot and humid afternoon with highs on the upper 80s and heat index values around the mid 90s.

Coastal showers for the morning with higher rain chances inland this afternoon. It will overall be a nice day with a mix of sun and clouds.

Mother’s Day looks nice but very hot and humid. Highs will reach into the lower 90s. It won’t be a wash out but scattered rain in is the forecast, rain chances are a little higher tomorrow than today.

Happy Saturday!

Passing showers moving from the coast inland today with highs in the upper 80s.

For Mother's Day, hot and humid with scattered rainfall.

Details on @wsvn pic.twitter.com/xoozK81aXN — Felicia Combs (@FeliciaCombs_) May 11, 2019

Monday continues the trend of above average temperatures with highs reaching into the lower 90s, mid 90s possible. Isolated showers are possible Monday.

Highs will remain well above average through Tuesday then it will be a bit milder for the second part of the week as rain chances go up.

The pattern become more unsettled Wednesday through Friday as a stalled frontal boundary hangs out over south Florida keeping storm chances higher.

Scattered rain showers the next few days before a stalled frontal boundary stirs up the atmosphere next week. Wednesday and Thursday could be a bit stormy. pic.twitter.com/ngTEmI61cO — Felicia Combs (@FeliciaCombs_) May 11, 2019

Have a safe and happy weekend!

-Meteorologist Felicia Combs

