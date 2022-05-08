Another hot and humid day is ahead this Sunday, which is also Mother’s Day, with high temperatures surging into the low to mid 90s across mainland South Florida, including Miami and Fort Lauderdale. The high humidity will make it feel more like the upper 90s, however, so it is important to drink plenty of water and stay hydrated. Most areas will be dry this Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds but there will be some isolated showers around, so the rain chance will be at a 30 percent.

A steamy Sunday is in store once again for South Florida with forecast highs into the low to mid 90s across much of the region, with feels-like temperatures in the upper 90s. pic.twitter.com/NLkO897de8 — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) May 8, 2022

A weak front will cross through by Monday, ushering in cooler temperatures closer to average in the mid to upper 80s. This front will also drag in some drier air behind it, so besides a stray shower on Monday and Tuesday it should be nice and dry. Humidity will also be noticeably lower so it will actually feel quite comfortable out there.

The storm system attached to that weakening front will bring impacts to South Florida during the second half of the week, however. It will be well off the East Coast on Monday and Tuesday, keeping impacts minimal, but starting Wednesday rain chances will rise again as it takes a turn toward the coast. Therefore, showers and isolated thunderstorms cannot be ruled out at times for the remainder of the week.