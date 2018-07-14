Steamy Sunshine, Isolated Showers

It will be another sunny start to the day as high pressure continues to build in over South Florida this weekend. By this afternoon, the breeze off the Atlantic and Gulf waters will clash and late-day over the inland areas. The storm activity will subside by nightfall.

A steamy Saturday is underway in South Florida. Highs expected to peak a couple degrees above the seasonal norm today. Our 90s will feel like triple digit heat this weekend @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/U8PfN8koc9 — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) July 14, 2018

With only isolated showers expected over the coastal and metro areas through Sunday, the sunshine will leave South Florida sizzling. The heat index is expected to be from 100° to 105° by the afternoon hours.

Models suggest another batch of deep tropical moisture will return to the area by the start of the work week. We’ll see a better chance of showers and storms by Monday.

TROPICS

An area of low pressure associated with the remnants of Beryl started to look better organized on Saturday morning over 200 miles north northwest of Bermuda. It has medium chances for redevelopment over the next five days and a small window of opportunity as it reaches colder waters by Sunday.

A low associated with the remnants of Beryl is looking better organized this morning and producing near gale force winds. It has medium chances for redevelopment over the next 5 days as it drifts closer to the colder northern Atlantic @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/QhYYs7ajOr — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) July 14, 2018

