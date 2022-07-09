A very summer-like weekend is in store for South Florida. It will feature that strong Florida sunshine, the heat and humidity, but also some storms. Our better bet for dry weather will be this Saturday, when you can expect a good deal of sunshine paired with high temperatures into the low 90s. There will be the chance for a spotty shower or storm during the midday hours and especially inland.

Once we get to Sunday, however, the story changes. A stray shower will be around Sunday morning but with the daytime heating and a wind shifting more out of the southwest, that will push any storms that do form across the interior toward the east coast during the afternoon and evening. These showers and storms will be scattered in nature with about a 50% chance for rain, so some locations will see the rain and others won’t. The greatest risk for rain on Sunday will be inland while the coast may make out with a completely dry weekend. Otherwise on Sunday, expect sun and clouds with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s.

Scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon, remain possible heading into our Monday thanks to an upper-level disturbance continuing to pass through off to our south. It’s not until Tuesday and Wednesday when it should turn relatively drier once again with highs continuing to hold steady into the low to mid 90s.

Tropical Update: A large plume of Saharan dust is making its way across the Atlantic, preventing the few tropical waves out there from developing into a tropical system.



