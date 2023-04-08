Big changes are ahead to our weather forecast beginning this weekend following a beaitufiful, mostly dry and warm stretch this week. Slow-moving fronts and areas of low pressure riding these fronts across the eastern US is slowly sagging to the south and east and will reach South Florida by the end of this weekend, leading to a rising rain risk.

Before we get there, much of Saturday will be salvageable with plenty of dry time. Most areas will enjoy a dry day with sunshine and a stray shower. The best chance for seeing any rain today will be across inland areas and during the evening hours when winds weaken. Highs this Saturday will be warmer into the mid to upper 80s.

A few showers will be possible along with more clouds into the first half of tonight, then skies should clear out with lows dipping down into the low to mid 70s with a southwest to westerly wind.

Due to the veering land breeze, that is going to put us in place for warmer temperatures on Sunday along with a higher rain chance. It is Easter Sunday so for those of you that celebrate and do the egg hunt, the earlier you do that the better. By the afternoon, clouds will begin to build while temperatures peak into the upper 80s. Then eventually those clouds will turn into showers and thunderstorms, some of which will be heavy, moving toward the east coast metro generally from the 3-9 pm time period.

This will mark the start of a rather soggy stretch of weather for the upcoming week. A front will move through South Florida and stall nearby early next week, allowing for more clouds around and scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms and heavy rain will also be possible.

Then during the mid to late week period, an area of low pressure is forecast to develop over the central Gulf of Mexico and slowly move northeast. This will keep the clouds and rain around with rain bands swinging into South Florida. The best chance for rain next week appears to be on Wednesday and Thursday but there do remain disagreements on the timing and extent of the rain among the model guidance, however.

By next weekend, parts of South Florida could be looking at more than 2-3 inches of rainfall, so flooding will definitely be a concern through much of the week.