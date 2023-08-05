An unsettled weather pattern continues into this weekend across South Florida. An expansive and distant area of high pressure across the Altlantic will provide a hot and humid, southerly wind flow this weekend, keeping rain chances on the moderate side and high temperatures near to slightly above normal into the low to mid 90s.

Expect partly cloudy skies and an isolated shower or storm this morning across the area, then scattered storms to break out — mainly during the early to mid afternoon hours — across the metro.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Florida Keys from 10AM through 7PM this Saturday for feels-like temperatures up to 111F.

On Sunday, the weather pattern will remain fairly similar, although some drier air will atempt to move in. This means rain chances won’t be as high on Sunday, down to a 40% chance. The most likely seeing any rain on Sunday will be from the late morning through early afternoon hours.

By next week, our weather pattern will change slightly with high pressure nudging a little closer to Florida. With this subtle change, our wind flow will shift out of a generally southeasterly direction. This means temperatures will remain hot — mainly into the mid 90s — and rain chances most days will be below what is typical for this time of the year.

The general setup next week will be for the chance for a morning shower across South Florida, including the Florida Keys, then scattered storms, especially across inland areas and to our west during the afternoon hours.

In the tropics, no development is expected over the next week in the Atlantic basin.