Following rounds of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening, a similar setup will remain in place this Wednesday and Thursday, promoting additional risks for thunderstorms the next couple days.

A rather persistent dip in the jet stream over the eastern US this week is promoting overall unsettled weather conditions. Pair that with a hot, land wind from the west/southwest through tomorrow and that will make conditions favorable for those afternoon storms.

As mentioned, rain chances will peak this afternoon but we’ll still see lots of dry time and times of sunshine, allowing for highs in the low 90s.

Now starting Friday, high pressure over the Gulf of Mexico will shift more to the north, allowing for a large, distant high over the Atlantic Ocean to retake control of our pattern, sending in an ocean breeze once again.

This weather pattern will favor the risk for anytime, scattered showers and thunderstorms, but highest chances will be inland and during the afternoon hours.

Now there will be a plume of Saharan dust tracking west across the Atlantic Ocean, making its closest approach to South Florida this weekend. The current forecast is for the dust to mainly be across the Florida Keys and to our south, meaning rain chances will remain in the typical 50-60% range during this period in time.

Now that Saharan dust is helping to keep the tropics rather quiet right now. There are two westward moving tropical waves but both currently have a low chance of developing over the next seven days.