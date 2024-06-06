The week so far has been rather quiet with dry conditions for many areas while temperatures have been near-average, but both temperatures and rain chances will rise late this week.

The reason? Winds veering more out of the south, which will lead to widespread highs back in the low to mid 90s this afternoon and feels-like temperatures in the triple digits, and a disturbance approaching from the Gulf of Mexico.

While not everyone will see the storms this afternoon, there is the risk for some of these storms to turn strong to severe, containing isolated damaging winds and/or small hail.

Today will start off with sunshine and quickly-warming temperatures followed by a 40% chance for afternoon storms, with the best risk being across inland locations.

Rain chances will rise some more on Friday as winds veer more out of the southwest.

That southwest flow will persist through the duration of this coming weekend, which will keep temperatures toasty with highs flirting with records in the mid 90s and will allow for the chance for some pop-up storms, especially in the afternoons.

By next week, some changes look to play out with our weather pattern as a front reaches northern Florida while high pressure remains stagnant over the Atlantic Ocean. These two features are expected to help draw tropical moisture up north from the Caribbean Sea, fueling a higher chance for daily rain and thunderstorms starting Monday.

This should make for more active times next week depending on where exactly this higher moisture regime sets up. Early indications suggest a general 3-5 inches of rainfall forecast over the next seven days.