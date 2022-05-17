The heat is on for the middle part of our week in South Florida thanks to a warm, moist flow from the south, driving temperatures up and into the low 90s in Miami Tuesday through Thursday. With that heat and the sea breeze this Tuesday, there will be some showers and thunderstorms that develop in the afternoon. Most of that activity will be confined to the Everglades but isolated showers could sneak into the metro area, especially the western suburbs.

The day ahead overall is looking nice and dry, but there will be a couple spotty showers out there this morning. Then a few showers and storms will develop inland this afternoon, some of which could drift into the metro area. pic.twitter.com/gBjio1nwjK — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) May 17, 2022

Conditions should turn mostly dry tonight with seasonably warm low temperatures into the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday is looking nice and dry overall with an even lower rain chance. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs temperatures in the low 90s in most spots. There may only be a couple spotty showers well inland.

Then starting on Friday and into the weekend, the risk for rain rises once again as deeper, tropical moisture flows in from the south and east. This will make for an unsettled weather period with times of rain and thunderstorms expected. Temperatures will remain warm and above average, topping off into the upper 80s.

Rain chances rise by this weekend with times of rain and thunderstorms expected thanks to an increase in moisture from the Atlantic and Caribbean. There's still some uncertainty how widespread and persistent the rain will be, however. pic.twitter.com/RqLMGN6HSO — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) May 17, 2022