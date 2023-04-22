A weakening front will move through Florida this weekend, leading to an uptick in shower and thunderstorm activity across much of the state. Ahead of this front in South Florida, there will be more moisture present allowing for areas of rain while winds will flow out of the south, driving high temperatures near 90F on both Saturday and Sunday.

Expect mostly dry and sunny conditions to begin the day Saturday with temperatures quickly warming up into the mid to upper 80s by the early afternoon. By this point in time, a few showers and storms are expected to begin to develop inland and some of this activity will slowly work toward the metro and the coast.

Therefore, after 2pm expect the chance for showers and storms at any time through the evening hours. Thankfully, this activity appears to be rather isolated instead of widespread.

On Sunday, the weakening front will be knocking on our door, located across the lake region during the morning hours. Winds will be more out of the southeast on Sunday, which should keep most afternoon showers and storms west of the metro but I can still see some locations getting some rain, especially in Miami-Dade County. Otherwise, Sunday overall will be nice with just a few clouds and highs once again above average in the mid to upper 80s.

By Monday, we will begin to see the pattern change some more as several disturbances head toward Florida, marking the start of a soggy week. The week will not be a washout but South Florida will likely experience rounds of showers and thunderstorms. The heaviest of the rain this upcoming week is forecast to be to our north.

Rain chances will be elevated, at a 40-50% chance from Monday through at least Friday.