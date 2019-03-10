STEAMY SUNDAY

Good morning south Florida!

If you liked yesterday, you’ll love today. More warmth and humidity are in the forecast for today with temperatures continuing to be above average. Winds will be gusty today which will occasionally carry a coastal shower onshore but rain chances are low overall. An elevated risk of rip currents continues at area beaches.

Expect a sultry day ahead with highs in the low to mid 80s and steamy sunshine.

Happy Sunday! pic.twitter.com/X6z0jPo2qe — Felicia Combs (@FeliciaCombs_) March 10, 2019

If you’re heading out to Calle Ocho, lots of water, shade and sunscreen are all great ideas. It will be very warm and the sun will be intense again today.

The unseasonable warmth continues Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s.

A weak cold front moves through south Florida Tuesday. This front won’t make a huge difference in temperatures but you’ll notice a couple slight differences by Wednesday and Thursday. Humidity will be a bit lower, winds will be gusty and there will be quite a bit of cloud cover Wednesday keeping temperatures in the lower 80s.

Have a safe and happy Sunday!

-Meteorologist Felicia Combs

