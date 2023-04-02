Following a round of some late-day showers in spots across Miami-Dade and Broward, today is expected to be drier with up to a 10-20% chance for rain. There is some patchy fog this morning but that will clear out as the daylight hours of the morning progresses. Expect lots of sunshine this Sunday with highs a touch warmer into the mid to upper 80s, which is well above average. Winds won’t be as strong today and will be out of a variable wind direction.

Low temperatures tonight will be slightly warmer, too, bottoming out into the mid 70s at most locations under a mostly clear sky and paired with humid conditions.

That humidity will remain on the moderate to high end of the scale to begin the week as it remains rather hot on Monday. Highs once again will reach the mid to upper 80s under a generally sunny skies. The sea breeze is expected to produce some afternoon showers but that is expected to be west of the metro, therefore making for a likely dry day.

For the remainder of the week, it will remain nice and beautiful with a good deal of sunshine and temperatures hovering in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 70s. It will turn a bit breezy midweek along with lower humidity at the moderate range. Rain chances will also stay low at a typical 10-20% chance for this time of the year thanks to high pressure in control over the Atlantic, keeping the active weather pattern away from Florida.