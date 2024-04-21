Some rather noticeable weather changes are in the cards as we begin our new week in South Florida as temperatures continue to climb through Monday until a front moves through, leading to what will seem like rare thunderstorms, and then milder temperatures thereafter.

The aforementioned front continues its very slow progress south, entering northern Florida this Sunday and then finally reaching South Florida Monday afternoon. Until this front passes through, temperatures will remain above average and muggy with highs in the mid to upper 80s this Sunday and then around 90F on Monday.

Record heat is not expected but it will be a close call at Miami.

Expect another generally sunny day this Sunday, although spotty showers are forecast to develop late in the day — mainly inland — along the sea breeze. A few towns and cities, especially in Broward, may see a passing shower, however.

It then stays dry and quiet tonight, although inland patchy fog will be possible courtesy of a light, southwest wind.

That southwest wind will be key in quickly driving up our temperatures during the day Monday until this front moves in from the north during the late-afternoon and early-evening hours.

Scattered thunderstorms are then forecast along and ahead of this front during the second half of the day. There even is the risk for isolated severe storms, which could produce damaging winds and small hail.

We could use the rain, just not the severe weather. It’s now been 10 days since Miami and Fort Lauderdale measured rain and more than 2 weeks ago across the Florida Keys!

Then milder and less humid air along with mostly dry conditions will build in starting Tuesday, making for another nice weather stretch across South Florida.