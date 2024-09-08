Well it sure has been a beautiful weekend so far and that will continue into our Sunday across South Florida!

Besides a few showers, especially Sunday morning, it will remain fairly dry with mostly sunny skies and above average high temperatures in the low 90s.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Miami-Dade and Broward Counties from 10AM through 6PM for feels-like temperatures up to 108F today.

Throughout this upcoming week, temperatures will remain hot, hovering in the low 90s.

Rain chances will gradually rise, however, as a stalled front across northern Florida slowly sinks farther south into central Florida, trapping additional moisture across the state.

At least to start the week, rain chances will be in the 40-50% range with a few morning showers, then afternoon inland storms.

Then late in the week, our steering wind flow will come more out of the north and west, which will favor afternoon storms across at least parts of the metro.

In the tropics, there are now three disturbances to monitor. This includes a broad area of low pressure over the Bay of Campeche that has a high, 80% chance of becoming a tropical depression early this week. This system is worth watching for residents along the western Gulf coast.

There are also an elongated and broad areas of low pressure over the eastern and central Atlantic Ocean, both of which have medium formation chances.