Much of yesterday was beautiful with plenty of dry time before some late-day storms erupted across parts of metropolitan South Florida. This Sunday will feature fairly similar conditions, although storms should develop earlier in the afternoon.

Expect lots of sunshine once again Sunday morning along with a southwesterly wind, which will drive high temperatures back up and into the upper 80s to low 90s by the early afternoon. By this time, a couple spotty showers will begin to develop, with hit or miss, scattered showers and thunderstorms becoming more likely in some spots after 2pm. This elevated risk will continue through around 8pm before most of this activity should fizzle after sunset.

A few additional showers and storms could develop overnight tonight, especially across our southern locations, but most areas will be dry with lows ranging from the mid 70s to the low 80s.

We will “rinse and repeat” on Monday with scattered showers and storms likely once again, with the most likely timing from the late-morning through the late-afternoon hours. Once again, isolated strong storms and areas of flooding will be a possibility.

We’ll have one more day with a decent rain chance on Tuesday before drier air in the mid to upper levels gradually settles in, allowing for lower rain chances at a 30% chance. This means South Florida will see drier and brighter days but also warmer temperatures. Highs by the end of the week will hover into the low to mid 90s with feels-like temperatures likely in the triple digits.