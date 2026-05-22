(WSVN) - The Memorial Day weekend has arrived and the weather will cooperate for any outdoor plans or events you have overall.

We’re looking at lots of dry time with only the occasional, passing shower or storm chance. Otherwise, this weekend — often known as the unofficial start to summer — will sure feel like it.

Expect partly cloudy skies in the morning followed by increasing clouds for the afternoon on Saturday. That will be paired with some spotty showers and an evening storm chance.

Sunday will feature the highest rain chance at a 40% risk, meaning that scattered showers and isolated storms will be possible, especially during the morning hours.

By Monday, rain chances start to drop once again as drier air seeps back in from the Atlantic. Besides an isolated shower, we’re looking at a good amount of sunshine throughout Memorial Day.

High temperatures all weekend long will top off into the upper 80s, with some inland spots hitting the low 90s. Feels-like temperatures will peak in the upper 90s across most of South Florida each afternoon.

At least we’ll have a nice breeze all weekend long, which will actually pick up in speeds as through Monday. Unfortunately, that will contribute to hazardous beach and boating conditions, especially on the offshore waters.

By next week, a gradual pattern change takes place as tropical moisture is becoming increasingly likely to track in from the Caribbean Sea late in the week, leading to scattered to numerous showers and storms and the potential for heavy rainfall.

It is too early to discuss potential rainfall amounts but we’ll continue to keep you updated!

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