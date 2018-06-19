Steamy Sun, PM Inland Storms

Local Weather: Another Summer-like day is underway with a stray shower on the breeze to start. By the afternoon, inland storms will form and push slowly into Southwest Florida. Drier air will continue to slide in from the Western Atlantic, making Wednesday the driest day this week. By Thursday (1st day of Summer), moisture levels will start to go up and that means better storm chances around heading into the upcoming weekend.

Tropical Update: All is quiet. The area that we were watching near the Western Gulf coast region is no longer being followed by The National Hurricane Center. However, the combination of persistent onshore winds and deep tropical moisture with an area of disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity will be producing rounds of heavy rainfall and the threat for flooding around Texas will be in place through midweek.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7