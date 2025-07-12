The weekend is here and it will be a pretty classic, summer weekend for South Florida standards, featuring hot and steamy conditions and times of sunshine and other times of rain. Therefore, it definitely won’t be a washout this weekend but storms will be possible at some point both days.

Out of the two days, Sunday has a higher potential for rain given a northerly steering flow in place versus the general onshore flow this Saturday, which tends to focus storms a bit more inland.

With that said, scattered showers and storms are still expected in the afternoon and evening this Saturday with rain chances at a 50% risk. Leading up to that will be sunshine and only the chance for some spotty showers in the morning.

Then on Sunday, morning sunshine will give way to pop-up thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain chances rise to a 60% risk then.

Both days will feature toasty temperatures into the low 90s and feels-like temperatures generally near 105F.

Heading into next week, it will remain unsettled — if not wetter and stormier — as a disturbance passes through Florida Monday into Tuesday. This will help enhance rain coverage, so scattered to numerous showers and storms are expected.

As next week progresses, activity should become less frequent and widespread but rain will be possible at times late in the week.

Given the potential for heavy rainfall, flooding will be possible early next week, with several inches forecast.