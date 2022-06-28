Local Weather

South Florida will be on the drier side of an upper-level low. Not everyone will see rain, but a couple showers on the breeze early possible. By the afternoon, the East coast sea breeze will push showers and storms that develop with the daytime heat inland.

The wetter side of the upper-level low increases our rain chances Wednesday through Thursday. Therefore, look for more coverage of showers and storms. Highs forecast around 90 degrees through Friday.

An upper level low drifts over Florida midweek, drawing more moisture into South Florida and leading to an increased risk for scattered showers and storms tomorrow and Thursday. pic.twitter.com/k5j1fLsDwc — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) June 28, 2022

Today in the Tropics

Potential Storm #2 is struggling with the elements, but still forecast to become Tropical Storm Bonnie later today. For now, there is no well-defined center, pending Air Force Hurricane Hunter data later this morning.

TUESDAY 5 AM ADVISORY- Potential Storm #2 is moving toward the Southern Windward Islands. It is likely to bring heavy rains and gusty winds later today. Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings in effect. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/2x9X0zaceW — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 28, 2022

High pressure to the North should keep Potential Storm #2 moving West to West-Northwest at a fast pace through the next 48 hours. Tropical Storm conditions with heavy rainfall and gusty winds expected across the Southern Windward Islands and Northern coast of Venezuela tonight through Wednesday. It reaches Bonaire by Wednesday night.

TUESDAY 5 AM CONE- Potential Storm #2 will pass near or over portions of the Southern Windward Islands by tonight & move over the Southern Caribbean Sea/Northern coast of Venezuela between Wednesday & Thursday as a Tropical Storm. If it gets a name it will be #Bonnie. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/v3X3ANvM5b — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 28, 2022

The long range forecast remains highly uncertain once it reaches the Southwestern Caribbean Sea late Thursday and Friday, which depends on land interaction.

Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings are in effect.

T.S. Warning in effect for Trinidad & Tobago, including Grenada. T.S. Watch in effect for the coast of Venezuela from Pedernales to Cumana, including Islas de Margarita, Coche & Cubagua. Bonaire also under a T.S. Watch. Rain & gusty winds reach Windward Islands tonight. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/mNxVsxchb3 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 28, 2022

Tropical Wave located over 1200 miles East of the Lesser Antilles will have a low chance to form. Regardless of development, rain and gusty winds to impact the islands Friday.

TUESDAY 8 AM TROPICS UPDATE- Tropical wave located more than 1000 miles East of the Windward Islands continues to produce disorganized showers & storms. It has a low chance to form during the next 5 days. Rains reach the Lesser Antilles by Friday. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/I7YyFrv9wC — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 28, 2022

Low pressure located in the Northwestern Gulf of Mexico is producing limited shower and thunderstorm activity. Some development is possible as moves West at 5-10 mph. It approaches the coast of Texas during the next few days. About 2 to 5 inches of rain possible along the coast.

TUESDAY 8 AM TROPICS UPDATE- Area of low pressure over the NW Gulf of Mexico is producing more showers & storms. Some development possible as it moves slowly West or W/NW & approaches Texas late week. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/OHy1iP5WYq — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 28, 2022

