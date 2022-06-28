Local Weather
South Florida will be on the drier side of an upper-level low. Not everyone will see rain, but a couple showers on the breeze early possible. By the afternoon, the East coast sea breeze will push showers and storms that develop with the daytime heat inland.
The wetter side of the upper-level low increases our rain chances Wednesday through Thursday. Therefore, look for more coverage of showers and storms. Highs forecast around 90 degrees through Friday.
Today in the Tropics
Potential Storm #2 is struggling with the elements, but still forecast to become Tropical Storm Bonnie later today. For now, there is no well-defined center, pending Air Force Hurricane Hunter data later this morning.
High pressure to the North should keep Potential Storm #2 moving West to West-Northwest at a fast pace through the next 48 hours. Tropical Storm conditions with heavy rainfall and gusty winds expected across the Southern Windward Islands and Northern coast of Venezuela tonight through Wednesday. It reaches Bonaire by Wednesday night.
The long range forecast remains highly uncertain once it reaches the Southwestern Caribbean Sea late Thursday and Friday, which depends on land interaction.
Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings are in effect.
Tropical Wave located over 1200 miles East of the Lesser Antilles will have a low chance to form. Regardless of development, rain and gusty winds to impact the islands Friday.
Low pressure located in the Northwestern Gulf of Mexico is producing limited shower and thunderstorm activity. Some development is possible as moves West at 5-10 mph. It approaches the coast of Texas during the next few days. About 2 to 5 inches of rain possible along the coast.
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7