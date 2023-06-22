South Florida we remain stuck with the same steamy and stormy pattern through next week as upper-level lows are expected to stall over the East, keeping conditions unsettled and riper for daily showers and storms across the region.

Today in the Tropics: Tracking Two

Bret is near hurricane strength and forecast to move across the islands as a strong tropical storm tonight into Friday morning. A Hurricane Watch is in effect for St. Lucia where the center will likely move through, but conditions will deteriorate this afternoon between Dominica, St. Vincent and the Grenadines including Barbados.

On the forecast track, once Bret moves into the Caribbean it will encounter an area of high wind shear and drier air causing it to weaken gradually. By Saturday, it could completely fall apart over the Central Caribbean.

The risk for flooding from heavy rainfall, strong winds, and dangerous waves along the area under watches and warnings increases this afternoon and into tonight with the worst of the weather happening as Bret moves through.

Tropical Depression Four formed Thursday morning and forecast to become Tropical Storm Cindy during the next 12 to 24 hours. On the forecast track, it is expected to remain East of the Northern Leeward Islands through the weekend.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7