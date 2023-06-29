High pressure located in the Gulf of Mexico will maintain a West wind flow for today. This should help temperatures ramp up quickly into the low to mid 90′ and come close to the records for the day. However, that will depend on when storms develop on the radar and it will most likely happen earlier than yesterday. A little more moisture will move in from a disturbance traveling around the base of high pressure moving in from the North over Florida.

Scattered storms are forecast to get going around 3 pm and they can produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Once we lose the daytime heat, models show everything fading.

High pressure over the Gulf of Mexico breaks down on Friday as another area of high pressure from the Atlantic builds into the region. This will turn winds off the ocean and changing our weather pattern. Conditions will still be very humid, but not as hot. Also, a more typical Summer pattern kicks in with morning sunshine and passing shower on the breezy early, followed by afternoon sea breeze driven inland storms.

Early next week, it could get much wetter… stay tuned!

Today in Tropics

Broad low pressure located a few hundred miles South-Southeast of Bermuda has a low chance of forming during the next 7 days while moving slowly to the North.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7