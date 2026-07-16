(WSVN) - It’s been a hot stretch of weather in South Florida and it’s set to continue for the foreseeable future. In fact, the past 36 days (including Thursday or today) have consecutively topped off into the 90s in Miami. The record long streak stands at 56 days set back in the summer of 2023.

For the rest of our Thursday, it will remain hot with only a spotty shower or storm possible A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 7PM for Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

Additional heat alerts will be possible on Friday as highs are projected to soar into the mid 90s and heat indices up to 105-110F once again.

The main difference on Friday is that storm chances will be higher as a mid to upper level low travels over the region, adding an extra boost to the environment. As a result, expect a round of scattered showers and storms during the afternoon.

That low will continue to drift to the north but that and deeper moisture will remain close enough to South Florida, resulting in elevated storm chances compared to recent days for the weekend.

We’re not expecting a weekend washout but more of a typical summertime weather pattern with isolated morning showers following by inland afternoon storms. Otherwise, expect more clouds than sunshine and a building breeze, which will try to cap highs in the low 90s (opposed to the mid 90s).

Mid 90s are set to return next week, however, as more sunshine gradually builds back in as well as lower rain chances. That will be the result of the low traveling farther away and drier air seeping in.

Tropical update

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two areas to watch for possible tropical development: one surrounding northern Florida with a 20% formation chance and a tropical wave southeast of the Cape Verde Islands with a 10% development chance.

The area closer to home is associated with the aforementioned disturbance. Regardless of tropical development over the weekend or early next week, heavy rainfall will be possible across parts of Florida (north of our area) and across parts of the Southeast.

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