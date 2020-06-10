Steamy & Stray Storms

High pressure will remain in control across the Western Atlantic providing an Easterly wind flow. We could see an overnight/morning passing shower with sea breeze driven afternoon stray storms. Most of the activity today will favor inland areas as winds turn on the breezy side. Temperatures will steamy and Summer-like once again. Highs soaring in the upper 80’s to low 90’s. However, when you combine the humidity, it will feel like the 100’s.

Chance for rain may be higher starting tonight as some tropical moisture moves in from the Bahamas. Thursday seems a little wetter.

STEAMY WEDNESDAY- Ocean breeze expected through the week as high pressure remains in control across the Western Atlantic. Scattered showers & storms will be possible. Mainly inland. Highs in the upper 80's to low 90's. Feeling like the 100's. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/mFIdyQsp9r — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 10, 2020

The National Hurricane Center is still following a non-tropical low in the Central Atlantic Ocean located several hundred miles East of Bermuda. This area only has a low chance to develop over the next 5 days.

As of the 8 a.m. Tropical Outlook, a non-tropical low in the Central Atlantic has a 10% chance of developing into a subtropical system. Growrth is unlikely due to unfavorable environment and should dissipate by Thursday as it moves west. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/D2YPW9eReI — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 10, 2020

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7