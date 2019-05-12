STEAMY AND STORMY START TO THE WEEK

Happy Mother’s Day, South Florida!

Did someone order Summertime temperatures? We are only 12 days in to the month of May and temperatures 9 out of those 12 days have reached in the upper 80s and/or low 90s. Seems like Summer has arrived a bit earlier than expected!

As we head into a new work week, it looks like South Florida will enter a steamy weather pattern with many spots flirting with near-record high temperatures through the next few days.

As if these scorching hot temperatures didn’t already make it feel like Summer had arrived, it seems that all thunderstorm activity next few days will also favor the East Coast metro areas. So that STORMY WEATHER PATTERN returns to the forecast and sticks around for a little bit.

Wind direction is everything for South Florida. Winds veered out of the Southwest earlier today and look to remain in that direction through the first half of the work week. And while this means that overnights and mornings should remain mostly dry next few days, afternoons will remain steamy then turn stormy across South Florida. All the while, a weak front will slowly drift south across our State helping to trigger thunderstorms across the Southern third of our state. As if that weren’t enough, a few disturbances will cross near South Florida, also allowing for that thunderstorm chance to remain present through much of the upcoming work week.

