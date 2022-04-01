Happy Friday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone enjoyed one last dry (yet steamy) day across South Florida. Our afternoon high temperatures reached into the upper 80s and believe it or not, some areas even reached 90° today. Our wind pattern is slowly beginning to change a bit more out of the south to Southwest and that will help our weather pattern across South Florida to change as well. While a few isolated showers developed across Northeast Broward, the bulk of the moisture today remained across areas of Palm Beach and offshore.

Tonight we’re expecting clouds to build across our area while areas of smoke could begin to affect our western suburbs of Miami Dade and Broward County as the wind pattern continues to change (which will also allow rain and thunderstorms to return to the forecast).

So while areas of smoke continue to impact our inland suburbs of South Florida, there could be light at the end of the tunnel. That silver lining will be that rain and thunderstorms will return to the forecast this weekend. If enough rain falls over western portions of South Florida (where we find the brushfires), then it may help put out the fires. The bad news is that as the front gets closer to South Florida it is forecast to stall just to the north of our area. This means that the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms will increase as we head into the weekend. Frequent lightning, gusty winds, small hail and locally heavy rainfall will all be possible impacts for South Florida with any strong to severe thunderstorm that does develop.

Looking ahead the weather pattern remains on the wet side for our area through the end of the weekend and even into the start of next week. Unfortunately that front will remain stalled to the north of our area. So afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the weekend and remaining unsettled also on Monday. The good news is that there is light at the end of the tunnel and it seems that as we round the corner into the middle of next week, the front will finally move out of our area (or fizzle out) and we will finally begin to see drier conditions (likely by Tuesday) as high pressure builds into our area one again. Temperatures on the other hand will remain well above average nearing 90° every afternoon starting Saturday.



Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

