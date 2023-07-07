Happy Friday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has had a great holiday week! Friday is finally here and conditions across South Florida remained the same through the entire week. Warm and muggy conditions in the morning have given way to steamy conditions each afternoon, as our feels-like temperatures have soared well into the triple digits. On Thursday, a few areas saw showers and thunderstorms, however, many areas also simply remained steamy through a big chunk of the day. This morning there were showers and thunderstorms over the Florida Bay lifting northward away from the Florida Keys but the storms fizzled before affecting any land areas.

Unlike yesterday’s steering pattern out of the South, the weather pattern for South Florida will begin to change starting today. The wind direction across South Florida will veer out of the Southwest, which means showers and thunderstorms will favor the East Coast metro during the afternoon. With a warm Southwest wind flow in place, very steamy temperatures are expected later today. While heat advisories have been issued almost every day this week, the heat will be the big story today once again. A heat advisory has once again been issued for all of South Florida (including the Florida Keys) as temperatures warm in the mid 90s and feels-like temperatures well into the triple digits!

Looking ahead to the start of the weekend, steering winds will continue out of the Southwest again, which means the best timing for showers and thunderstorms both days will be in the afternoon. They could develop as early as lunch time. Sunday looks like the drier of the two weekend days. Steamy temperatures in the mid 90s will remain a daily occurrence during this time while our feels-like temperatures continue to range between 105° to 110° – higher across the Florida Keys!

Speaking of the weekend, a layer of Saharan Dust is forecast to reach our area starting Saturday and by the latter part of the weekend it could actually lower our rain chances once again. The drying trend will continue into the start of next week. Further down the road, another layer (and possibly thicker) of Saharan Dust is forecast to reach South Florida by the end of next week. While this could cause air alerts for South Florida, it may very well also keep rain and thunderstorm chances on the lower end.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.