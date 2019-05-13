Steamy & Stormy Afternoons

South Florida count on a front to stall near the area with winds to steer storms from West to East each afternoon. At least through Thursday count on unsettled weather.

Another area of high pressure will build into the Southeast United States to help the winds veer off the ocean. This should manage to bring down our rain chances. Therefore, outside of a passing morning shower, the sea breeze storms should push well inland in the afternoon. Also, rip current risk will increase gradually through the upcoming weekend.

Front stalls near South Florida and that means unsettled weather by the afternoon. Storms develop and they move from West to East. Ocean breeze returns late week. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/Utuq4e97Ma — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 13, 2019

Have a wonderful week South Florida and stay tuned to your Storm Station!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7