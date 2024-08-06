The moisture field of Debby extends about 1000 miles and the tail is leaving us with a chance of seeing showers and storms today. Actually a slightly higher chance than yesterday.

Our in-house model is showing scattered storms will be possible with the daytime heat this afternoon. Winds will be out of the South-Southwest and that means activity is going to developing inland push towards the East coast. This steering flow will be practically in place the remainder of the week until an onshore wind returns for the upcoming weekend.

As far as Debby is concerned, it is slowly moving over Southeast Georgia and producing a flood of trouble. Debby is expected to move offshore the coast of Georgia later today, drift offshore through early Thursday, and then move inland over South Carolina on Thursday. Unfortunately, there is a significant risk of flash flooding over portions of Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina likely over the next few days.

Areas between South and North Carolina could see between 10 to 20+ inches of rain. Advisories are in effect.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7