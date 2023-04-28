There is more moisture in the air today to support scattered to numerous showers and storms forming across the Lake Okeechobee region and inland areas of South Florida during the early afternoon hours before pushing towards the East coast metro areas. The movement from West to East is due to our steering flow in the upper levels out of the West-Southwest.

A few of the storms could become strong to severe in nature producing heavy rain at times, gusty winds, small-size hail, frequent lightning, and a brief tornado.

Over the weekend, Saturday will be steamy as well with just a few spotty afternoon storms. However, Sunday will be by windy and storms a weak front approaches producing a line of storms. Models are indicating that we will have more coverage of showers and storms with isolated severe weather possible. Early next week promises to remain hot and dry, but with lower humidity.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7