Steamy & Storms Possible

South Florida a weak front is lifting north and with it bringing steamy and unsettled air. Therefore, look for strong storms to develop this afternoon and linger through early evening. The Storm Prediction Center is suggesting that the storms that form could produce periods of heavy rainfall, gusty winds, small hail, frequent lightning strikes and a few waterspouts.
By Saturday, another front moves in to clear everything out. Only a few isolated showers possible early morning and the remainder of the day should be dry.
