Hopefully everyone had a great weekend! South Florida has been feeling the full effect of summer so far as the heat across the area has remained high, as well as humidity levels. And this morning that is exactly what South Florida felt. Very muggy conditions returned this morning while our temperatures felt warm mainly in the mid to lower 80s. South Florida did see a break from the rain early this morning after ending the weekend with plenty of thunderstorm activity and seeing a few thunderstorms offshore.

An area of high-pressure will dominate South Florida’s weather on and off throughout the week. But with a very light wind pattern, showers and thunderstorms that develop due to the heating of the day will drift around our area through the middle of the afternoon as we have seen in these days. Eventually most of the thunderstorms should drift inland and fizzle late this evening. Afternoon high temperatures today will once again reach into the 90s while our feels-like temperatures across some areas could reach the 100s again.

The upcoming holiday on Tuesday looks to bring familiar weather conditions to our metro. Light winds at the surface should keep storm motion rather slow. With that said, scattered thunderstorms will develop over our area and should push a little farther inland than in previous days. This should help improve weather conditions across some of our metro areas just in time for 4th of July holiday fireworks! However, it will be a steamy one, so be sure to keep hydrated if spending any significant time outdoors tomorrow!

More moisture, higher heat and humidity return through the second half of the week with just a shift in the area of high pressure. All this is due to the fact that our wind pattern will once again veer out of the south, and then out of the Southwest, which will usher in a bit more in the way of moisture. Showers and thunderstorms will be a part of our forecast through the end of the week, with the highest chances for rain and thunderstorms on Thursday. Feels-like temperatures will range between 105° to 110° across some areas. Some light at the end of the tunnel: there could be some slight changes as we work our way into the weekend as models are suggesting slightly drier conditions across our area.

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

