Steamy Spring to Summer Sizzle

Outside of an isolated shower or two into the early morning hours on Thursday, expect a mostly quiet end to Spring.

Westerly winds will usher in a sweltering start to Summer. Highs will soar into the low to mid 90s. When you factor in the humidity as warm/humid air from the Gulf of Mexico moves in our direction, it will feel like triple digit heat across South Florida.

Additionally, the Gulf moisture will stir up scattered showers and storms from inland to the east coast.

As we close out the work week, west to southwest winds will remain in place over South Florida. This will keep afternoon thru evening storms in the forecast on Friday.

TROPICS

There are a few weak waves across the Atlantic. None of concern. No areas of interest from tropical development are expected over the next 5 days.

