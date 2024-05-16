Happy Thursday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has been able to tolerate the heat from the last few days. The heat has been the main story this week for South Florida as we have now experienced a second week with summer-like temperatures. A dome of high-pressure has parked itself over Florida while steamy winds out of the south and southwest have set the tone for a spring sizzle each afternoon. This morning we once again woke up to very warm conditions as our overnight temperatures only ‘cooled’ as low as the mid to lower 80s.

After starting with warm temperatures this morning, our afternoon high temperatures will have no problem heating up later today. Our wind pattern will once again be out of the southwest, which means that our afternoon high temperatures will easily reach the mid 90s for many South Florida spots. Those temperatures are even warmer than what we usually experience in the summer! And if that weren’t bad enough, our feels-like temperatures (once you factor in the humidity) will be feeling like the 100s for all! Today will be one of those days where we cannot rule out the possibility of heat alerts across South Florida. With a front to the north of our area and a steamy southwest wind, a few scattered showers or isolated thunderstorms will be possible especially in the afternoon.

And while we’re on topic, let’s discuss today’s storm potential. With a front parked to the north of our area, steamy temperatures in the 90s and a southwest wind, scattered showers and isolated storms will easily develop later today and move in our general direction. Portions of South Florida have been placed under an elevated risk for strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon. Both Broward and portions of Miami-Dade are included in this. The main threats with any severe storm that were to develop would be gusty winds, lightning and hail (as we saw yesterday across some areas of Broward).

Looking ahead, South Florida will continue to look for relief from this sizzling heat but unfortunately, the weather pattern will not be changing much for the foreseeable future. It looks like we will close out our workweek with afternoon temperatures in the mid 90s once again with a similar set up extending into the upcoming weekend. Afternoon high temperatures each day through the weekend will be running 7-10° above average. A spotty shower or storm will be possible during each afternoon due to a front in the vicinity and a southwest wind. Heading into early next week, there could be a Front that pushes into South Florida and not only will it bring the possibility of scattered showers, but it could finally bring that relief from all of this heat that we have been looking for.

Stay cool and hydrated this afternoon!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

