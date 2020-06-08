Steamy Spotty Rain Showers

South Florida look for isolated to scattered showers and storms the next few days. Winds out of the South will gradually turn off the ocean (East) as high pressure builds across the region. This will return our pattern to Summer-like conditions. Morning sun with a passing shower and afternoon inland storms by Wednesday.

MORE SUNSHINE- Clouds will be around, but at least we will see more sunshine compared to the weekend. Isolated to scattered showers & storms expected next few days. South winds will gradually become East as high pressure builds across the region. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/lZsafMOORT — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 8, 2020

Cristobal continues to move in and the heavy rains will spread Northward. Flash flooding could be an issue as it moves through Arkansas and Eastern Missouri through Tuesday, reaching Wisconsin and Western Great Lakes on Wednesday.

As of the 8 a.m. intermediate advisory, no change to Tropical Depression #Cristobal since last advisory. As Cristobal continues to move inland, heavy rain spreads northward, as well. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/z4O9NOFqYI — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 8, 2020

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7