Steamy Spotty Rain Showers

South Florida look for isolated to scattered showers and storms the next few days. Winds out of the South will gradually turn off the ocean (East) as high pressure builds across the region. This will return our pattern to Summer-like conditions. Morning sun with a passing shower and afternoon inland storms by Wednesday.
Cristobal continues to move in and the heavy rains will spread Northward. Flash flooding could be an issue as it moves through Arkansas and Eastern Missouri through Tuesday, reaching Wisconsin and Western Great Lakes on Wednesday.
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7