STEAMY, SIZZLING THEN STORMY

Happy Sunday, South Florida!

Saturday’s afternoon storms weren’t too bad right? Well, only for some. Some of South Florida saw no rain whatsoever while others saw heavy rain & storms roll through. And while conditions were picture perfect at the start of today, don’t let this morning’s sunshine fool you. Another round of heavy rain and numerous thunderstorms expected this afternoon across East Coast metro areas.

Steamy temperatures and surface moisture will aid in the development of thunderstorms while a West to Southwest steering flow will help push any and all thunderstorms that DO develop towards the ENE. (yes, that means storms will push in our general direction). So be sure to take care of all outdoor errands through the first half of your day. While you should be in the clear until just after lunch time, be sure to have that rain gear with you if you find yourself still out and about during afternoon.

The heat could be a major problem for many across South Florida. As temperatures reach the mid 90s this afternoon, heat indices (the FEELS LIKE temps) will be soaring into the 100s. So remember to keep hydrated if spending any significant time outdoors, especially before the storms roll through.

A few showers could linger into the early evening but will quickly fizzle out once we lose the influence of daytime heating. So don’t worry about any outdoor plans you might have tonight. Looks like you will be in the clear by then. And just when you’ve had enough of this relentless rain, it looks to linger into the start of the work week, which means Monday (and possibly Tuesday) are forecast to be another wet and stormy one as we head into the afternoon hours.

If the forecast holds together, then Wednesday (maybe as early as Tuesday too) looks to be a transitional days before the weather pattern shifts back to a typical one for South Florida by the end of the upcoming work week. FINGERS CROSSED

Shifting focus to the Tropics….plenty of dry air and Saharan Dust currently encompasses much of the tropical Atlantic, keeping the few tropical waves out there in check. No tropical cyclone development expected through the next 2-5 days. Now THAT’S that we like like to hear!

