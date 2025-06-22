The Panthers Parade is here and there could be some weather curveballs in place as an upper level disturbance moves over South Florida, enhancing our rain chances today.

Otherwise, it will be hot and steamy but very typical with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s along Fort Lauderdale Beach in the afternoon. Feels-like temperatures will generally reach the mid 90s. At least there will be a nice breeze by the coast!

As far as potential rain timing goes for all of South Florida, the highest probabilities will be during the morning hours with scattered showers and downpours working onshore. Then chances will gradually decrease as the afternoon progresses with the scattered showers and thunderstorms slowly pushing inland. Therefore, showers will still be possible during the parade, especially at the start.

Going forward into the new week, rain chances will start to drop once again. Scattered morning showers will remain possible early week, however, before turning more isolated by the second half. High temperatures will turn a bit hotter as a result, reaching the low 90s by the week’s end.