Happy Saturday, South Florida!

It’s shaping up to be a warm weekend with highs in the 80s and a mix of sun & clouds. It will feel a bit sticky outside with increasing humidity across the state. In fact, an isolated shower is possible today, but there will be a better chance on Sunday as a front approaches from the north. The good news is winds will be light, making for great boating and beach weather.

Looking ahead, our best chance of rain for at least the next week arrives on Monday as a cold front sweeps across South Florida. Scattered showers are likely, but this doesn’t look like a significant rain event.

Behind the front, we’ll turn a few degrees cooler with highs back in the 70s. Shower chances won’t completely go away, with at least a chance of rain lingering through the end of the week.