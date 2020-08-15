STEAMY SATURDAY AND 2 SYSTEMS IN THE TROPICS

The end of the workweek was a nice one for us! And even though temperatures continue to reach in to the lower 90s (which is actually typical for this time of year), we were mostly rain free up and down our East Coast metro areas. The focal point for afternoon thunderstorms continued to be across the Gulf Coast. We can thank the East Coast sea breeze for that. And it looks like this morning South Florida started off on a similar pattern,…. With a few isolated showers coming in off the Atlantic. That is what we meteorologists like to call ‘normal’ for this time of year.
Today will be a lot like the last couple of days in South Florida, with maybe some of our inland locations seeing a bit more in the way of shower activity. We have high pressure over the Gulf of Mexico, we have a light south east ocean breeze in place and our afternoon thunderstorms will once again be inland-focused. Even our afternoon high temperatures will be average for this time of year. We will be warming up to the lower 90s. But remember with the added humidity temperatures outside will actually be feeling like the 100s. So just a friendly reminder if you are planning any outdoor activities today or if you are spending any significant time outside, please remember to keep hydrated and don’t forget that sunblock!
The second half of the weekend will be a transitional period or South Florida. Our winds will slowly begin to veer a bit more out of the south and eventually out of the Southwest as we head into the start of the work week. And while the focus point for storms on Sunday will be a little closer to the East Coast metro areas as compared to previous days, the best chances for rain and thunderstorms will be our more northern locations….Palm Beach & the Lake region. So depending on how quickly our winds we are out of the Southwest and where exactly the afternoon thunderstorms develop we could see that some of them skirting our western suburbs of Miami Dade in Broward County once again as they towards the north.
Once again, this transitional period will begin to take place by the end of the weekend and possibly even linger into the start of the workweek. But once the winds are out of the Southwest, South Florida will find itself in a more active weather pattern during the afternoon hours. That also means that our typical morning showers will actually hold off for a few days with the focal point of any shower and thunderstorm activity lingering into the afternoon. As we head into the middle of the workweek, this unsettled weather pattern really begins to take shape. We will have that Southwest wind in place and with a low pressure system just north of Florida, conditions will be favorable for stormy weather,….at least through the middle to end of the work week. So be sure to enjoy the sunshine we are expecting this weekend because South Florida is about to turn a bit unsettled especially by the middle of next week.
Let’s take a quick trip to the tropics because now we find ourselves setting more records for this year‘s hurricane season. In the Atlantic we find tropical storm Josephine who was the 10th earliest storm of any season. But now just off of the mid Atlantic coast we find ourselves with tropical storm Kyle. Kyle was the 11th earliest storm to have ever developed in a season. Both storms breaking the old records that were set back in the historic 2005 season. The good news is that both of these systems will pose no threat to any of the Caribbean islands or the United States. Any interest in Bermuda should monitor the progress of Josephine.