Steamy PM Showers & Storms Ahead of Front

Area of low pressure will deepen off the Georgia coast and quickly move Northeast. This will send a stalled front over North Florida our way. Ahead look for steamy winds out of the South-Southwest allowing temperatures to climb into the middle and upper 80’s in some locations. However, enough sun/heat will be around to trigger popcorn type showers and isolated storms to flare up early to late afternoon. Outside of a spotty shower on Wednesday, it will be noticeably drier and slightly cooler in the afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to range around 80 degrees in comparison to today. Winds increase and marine hazards possible through Thursday.

A front will finally get enough of a push to move down the FL Peninsula. Ahead look for steamy air with showers & isolated storms forming in the afternoon. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/ZzG3sJaOV4 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 2, 2019

The Storm Prediction Center has place Central and South Florida under a general risk of seeing storms capable of producing winds in excess of 30 mph and small-size hail.

The Storm Prediction Center has place Central & South Florida under a general risk of seeing isolated strong storms later today. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/W7a80pt5gZ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 2, 2019

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7