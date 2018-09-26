Steamy Pattern

South Florida a late Summer and early Fall pattern continues with lots of sunshine and steamy temperatures thanks to high pressure in control. Also, it is providing for a persistent wind out of the East that will occasionally drive in a passing shower overnight/early morning and by the afternoon help keep sea breeze storms that develop well inland. Rain chances are at 30%. Temperatures will run a few degrees above average and feel hotter due to the high humidity ranging between 100-105 degrees. (Average overnight low: 76, Average high: 89)

By the weekend, the only change to the forecast will be for higher seas and rip current risk. This will be due to the winds picking up along the coast up to 20 mph with higher gusts at times. Advisories will likely be required for swimmers and boaters. Therefore, keep that in mind as you plan ahead.

Kirk regenerates into a tropical storm over the Western Tropical Atlantic and headed for the Northern Windward Islands. On the forecast track, it is expected to approach Barbados and Northern Windward Islands Thursday afternoon and emerge into the Eastern Caribbean Friday morning. Eventually it will run into a wall of wind shear and dry air that will help it fall apart in the Central Caribbean by early next week.

A Tropical storm warning is in effect for Barbados, St. Lucia, Dominica, Martinique, and Guadeloupe and a Tropical Storm Watch in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines. These advisories have been issued since tropical storm conditions are expected to reach the warning area Thursday afternoon, making outside preparations difficult or dangerous. By Thursday afternoon or evening, tropical storm conditions are possible in the watch area. Winds could range well over 39 mph.

Kirk is also expected to bring pockets of heavy rain and totals could range between 4 to 6 inches with isolated amounts of up to 10 inches. These rains could produce life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.

Remnants of Leslie located several hundred miles West-Southwest of the Azores are producing disorganized shower activity and gale-force winds. It has a high chance in acquiring subtropical or tropical characteristics once again on Thursday or Friday. It will meander over the North-Central Atlantic for several days and remain no threat to land.

A weak low pressure area about 100 miles Southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, is producing the majority of the shower activity, well East of the center. Conditions don’t seem favorable for organization and it has a low chance to form as it moves Northeastward merging with a front or dissipating offshore of the New England coast on Thursday. Scattered showers and rough surf and rip currents expected across North Carolina as it passes by.

