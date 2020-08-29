STEAMY LAST SATURDAY OF AUGUST

Happy Saturday, South Florida!
Warm and muggy basically sums up our Saturday morning here in South Florida. With winds out of the south east warm moist Atlantic air continues to come in and it’s picked up a few spotty showers across our near shore waters. Some of the showers could affect our coastal areas through the mid morning hours but again shower activity will remain isolated this morning. Other than a few clouds to start our weekend, our Saturday morning was a pretty nice one.
Another day in paradise! Tune in to @wsvn at 7am for your weekend forecast. pic.twitter.com/xjsR5iVLxR
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) August 29, 2020
South Florida can expect some changes in the forecast and it could begin as early as today. As winds continue to veer out of the south, this will help our afternoon high temperatures warm a bit more than they have the last couple of days. (As if they weren’t hot enough!) We’re expected to reach the mid 90s later today with high heat index values anywhere between 106 to 108°. A few afternoon thunderstorms are possible but they should be limited to our inland areas and a few western suburbs of Miami Dade and Broward county today. So the big story for South Florida today will continue to be the heat so if you are planning on spending any significant time outdoors please remember to keep hydrated and don’t forget that sunblock!
A steamy day in South Florida with heat index values reaching as high as 108 degrees. Afternoon storms won't be AS far inland as last few days so keep umbrellas with you just in case. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/aagXjQngsY
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) August 29, 2020
The big transition in our weather pattern will be Sunday and Monday as our winds begin to veer out of the Southwest. This will not only allow our temperatures to be even hotter during the afternoon but it will allow for afternoon thunderstorm activity to favor the East Coast. So while Sunday should start off mostly dry (and steamy), we should begin to see some thunderstorms inching towards our coast as we head into the mid afternoon hours. So if you have any outdoor plans on Sunday, be sure to plan them through the first half of the day.
While a few scattered storms are expected this afternoon,…we are expecting a better chance on Sunday with afternoon storms favoring the East Coast. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #Keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/NrqmRnfhLj
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) August 29, 2020
As for the Tropics, now that Marco and Laura have both made landfall across the Gulf Coast, we now turn our attention back to the Atlantic. That’s where we find two tropical waves the National Hurricane Center is keeping a close eye on. Chance for development is low to moderate right now for both systems but as we head into the next couple of days and into the start of September (which is the peak of hurricane season for us here in South Florida), we should continue to see the tropics remain on the active side.
Another tropical wave over the Eastern Atlantic will move slowly to the west next few days. This system has a better chance for development once it moves into the Central Atlantic. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/Vu88Uda5Cv
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) August 29, 2020
So rain chances will be increasing this weekend. A Southwest shift in wind direction should result in a few more thunderstorms as we head into Sunday. Heading into next week, it looks like we could continue on this weather pattern where South Florida starts off mostly dry and mostly sunny and then afternoon thunderstorms favor the East Coast each day. That should take us through the middle of the workweek before things gradually transition to what’s ‘normal’ around here. Expect a few showers and scattered thunderstorms each afternoon until we get to next weekend. That’s when we should begin to see our typical rain chances and a building breeze back in the forecast.
Scattered storms later today with a better chance for afternoon storms Sunday & Monday. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/npIEO0RSqm
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) August 29, 2020
