Happy 4th of July, South Florida!

Hopefully this week has started off on a nice note. For some, the holiday is a 4-day weekend and the long holiday weekend has brought on the heat across South Florida. Afternoon high temperatures on Monday reached into the mid 90s while feels-like temperatures were already in the triple digits before lunchtime yesterday. And while some of us saw a few showers and isolated thunderstorms, most of the thunderstorm activity remained well west of our area. This morning it was calm and quiet with showers across the Atlantic near the Bahamas drifting in no real direction.

Feels like temperatures on Monday were in the triple digits for an extended period of time and today South Florida can expect much of the same. With the added humidity in place, together with afternoon high temperatures in the mid to lower 90s, heat indices will be ranging anywhere between 105° and 110° for an extended period of time. Because of this, a heat advisory has been issued for all of mainland South Florida (including Broward and Miami-Dade from 11AM to 7PM.

Today South Florida can expect a similar setup to Monday. Light winds at the surface should keep storm motion rather slow yet slightly stronger than yesterday. With that said, sea breeze driven thunderstorms will develop over our area and should push farther inland. This should help improve clear things out for us this evening just in time for fireworks! However, it will be a steamy one, so be sure to keep hydrated if spending any significant time outdoors tomorrow!

More moisture, higher heat and humidity return through the second half of the week with just a shift in the area of high pressure. All this is due to the fact that our wind pattern will once again veer out of the south, and then out of the Southwest, which will usher in a bit more in the way of moisture. Showers and thunderstorms will be a part of our forecast through the end of the week, with the highest chances for rain and thunderstorms on Thursday. Feels-like temperatures will range between 105° to 110° across some areas. Some light at the end of the tunnel: there could be some slight changes as we work our way into the weekend as models are suggesting slightly drier conditions across our area, especially for the latter part of the weekend.

Have a safe and wonderful holiday!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

