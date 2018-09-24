Steamy Fall Feel

South Florida look for a typical late Summer and early Fall pattern of steamy temperatures due to high humidity. Also, look for a 30% chance of spotty coastal showers overnight/early morning and by the afternoon the sea breeze to develop isolated inland storms favoring Southwest Florida. As we head into the weekend, rain chances may be slightly higher.

On average, cooler air won’t be felt in South Florida until the first week of November with maybe temperatures overnight getting into the 60’s.

We still have enough moisture in the air to squeeze out spotty showers along the coast today. Most of the dry air will stay well East. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/2sQx6QNUas — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 24, 2018

Spotty showers possible on the breeze. Typical late Summer and early Fall pattern expected most of the week. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/k6Jd2mVlu7 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 24, 2018

Tropics Update:

The National Hurricane Center has issued the last advisory on Kirk at 11am. Kirk no longer has a closed circulation. It was moving West too quickly and the storms were having a hard time catching up to the center. The remnants will be monitored in case they hold together and bring squally weather to the Lesser Antilles late week.

Leslie is drifting East over the Central Atlantic Ocean with no change in strength. Likely to merge with a cold in the next two to three days.

#Leslie changes little in strengthen over the Central Atlantic. It is forecast to strengthen before merging with a cold front in 2 to 3 days. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/oVdRdst1hr — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 24, 2018

Unfortunately areas of the Mid-Atlantic states need to monitor a broad area of low pressure midway between the Bahamas and Bermuda. It is moving Northward and could produce more rain over already saturated areas of the Carolina’s. For now, it is producing limited shower and thunderstorm activity with a medium chance to form in the next five days.

Conditions could become more favorable for this broad low to form, before shear increases Tuesday night and Wednesday. It is moving Northward near the Southeastern United States. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/C9Y5BYkeiJ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 24, 2018

Area of low pressure is expected to form North of Leslie and it could encounter favorable conditions to acquire tropical or subtropical characteristics. It has a medium chance to develop in the next five days.

Non-tropical low expected to form North of Leslie along a cold front. It is expected to merge with Leslie over the Central Atlantic, where conditions are favorable for it to acquire subtropical or tropical traits. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/vudsahM7lg — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 24, 2018

Have a wonderful week South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist. AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7