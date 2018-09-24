Steamy Fall Feel

South Florida look for a typical late Summer and early Fall pattern of steamy temperatures due to high humidity. Also, look for a 30% chance of spotty coastal showers overnight/early morning and by the afternoon the sea breeze to develop isolated inland storms favoring Southwest Florida. As we head into the weekend, rain chances may be slightly higher.
On average, cooler air won’t be felt in South Florida until the first week of November with maybe temperatures overnight getting into the 60’s.
Tropics Update:
The National Hurricane Center has issued the last advisory on Kirk at 11am. Kirk no longer has a closed circulation. It was moving West too quickly and the storms were having a hard time catching up to the center. The remnants will be monitored in case they hold together and bring squally weather to the Lesser Antilles late week.
Leslie is drifting East over the Central Atlantic Ocean with no change in strength. Likely to merge with a cold in the next two to three days.
Unfortunately areas of the Mid-Atlantic states need to monitor a broad area of low pressure midway between the Bahamas and Bermuda. It is moving Northward and could produce more rain over already saturated areas of the Carolina’s. For now, it is producing limited shower and thunderstorm activity with a medium chance to form in the next five days.
Area of low pressure is expected to form North of Leslie and it could encounter favorable conditions to acquire tropical or subtropical characteristics. It has a medium chance to develop in the next five days.
Have a wonderful week South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist. AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7