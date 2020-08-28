STEAMY END TO THE WEEK

Happy Friday, South Florida!
After days of tracking the tropics and seeing where Laura would make landfall, South Florida was spared once again. And this past week we slowly transitioned back to a more typical summertime weather pattern where we saw a few morning showers and a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms across our interior sections and out towards the Gulf Coast. Today will be no different than what were used to seeing on a normal summer day. The morning started off with a few clouds and a few spotty showers coming in off that breeze from the Atlantic.
STUNNING START to our Friday! @wsvn pic.twitter.com/4DFl9Emjbu
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) August 28, 2020
The big story today will be the heat. It was a warm start to our day today with temperatures across all of South Florida in the mid to lower 80s. Humidity also remains high, which again, is normal for this time of year. Through the morning hours will see a few isolated showers coming in off the breeze and as we head into the afternoon, high heat and high humidity will take over once again. A few sea-breeze showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm across our inland areas will eventually push out towards interior sections of South Florida. As afternoon high temperatures reach into the mid to lower 90s later today, our feels like temperature will be reaching as high as 108°. That means we need to keep hydrated when spending any significant time outdoors today because it will be feeling quite hot!
While South Florida could see a few isolated showers today, the main story will be the HEAT. Afternoon high temps will be 'average' but the FEELS LIKE temps will reach as high as 108° across all of South Florida. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/G5TUniDebN
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) August 28, 2020
The upcoming weekend does bring some changes to the forecast though. While Saturday starts off with typical rain chances, South Florida will see a few more thunderstorms during the afternoon than today. However, through the latter part of the weekend, our winds will begin to veer a bit more out of the south on Saturday and out of the Southwest on Sunday and that will help favor the East Coast as far as our afternoon thunderstorms are concerned. So Sunday has the potential to start off mainly dry and mostly sunny, We should see thunderstorms moving into our area later in the day. And of course as we are all very familiar with, a Southwest wind means our temperatures will soar well into the mid 90s during the afternoon hours.
SNEAK PEEK to the weekend! As winds veer out of the SW on Sunday, afternoon thunderstorms will favor the East Coast. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/QVD80zqdUs
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) August 28, 2020
As for the Tropics, now that Marco and Laura have both made landfall across the Gulf Coast, we now turn our attention back to the Central Atlantic. That’s where we find two tropical waves that the national hurricane center is keeping a close eye on. Chance for development is low right now for both systems but as we head into the next couple of days and into the start of September (which is the peak of hurricane season for us here in South Florida), we should continue to see the tropics remain on the active side.
As of the latest Tropical Outlook, a wave over the Atlantic has a chance for some gradual development as it moves west over the next several days. #7weather pic.twitter.com/MM8BoGoASO
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) August 28, 2020
So typical rain chances to start the weekend but a Southwest shift in wind direction should result in a few more thunderstorms as we head into Sunday. Heading into next week, it looks like we could continue on this weather pattern where South Florida starts off mostly dry and mostly sunny and then afternoon thunderstorms favor the East Coast each day. That should take us through much of the work week before things gradually transition to what’s ‘normal’ around here. Expect a few showers and scattered thunderstorms each afternoon until we get to next weekend. That’s when we should begin to see our typical rain chances back in the forecast.
Inland storms today with a slightly better chance on Saturday. A Southwest wind on Sunday will increase our afternoon storm chance across South Florida. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/IV2wMfeLBi
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) August 28, 2020
Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.