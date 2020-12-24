Steamy Christmas Eve, then a Christmas Cooldown!

Merry Christmas Eve, South Florida!

LONG RANGE: Ahead of a strong front, expect hot & humid conditions with showers tonight. Christmas & Saturday will be cool with chilly mornings. As high pressure moves east, a warming trend begins, and we will be back to normal by the start of next week. pic.twitter.com/d3VdOcZl6c — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) December 24, 2020

Today, expect very warm and muggy conditions along with spotty showers this afternoon that will increase tonight as a cold front approaches South Florida. After it clears overnight, much chillier temps are expected Christmas through Saturday, especially in the morning. Sunday into the beginning of next week, high pressure moves east, leading to a gradual warming trend back to the upper 70’s.

DAY PLANNER: Merry Christmas Eve, South Florida! Grab an umbrella as you're heading out! Expect warm, muggy and breezy conditions with spotty showers. Tonight, the rain chance increases to 60% as a cold front moves in. After that, temps will drop to the 50's Christmas morning. pic.twitter.com/uXDfUcEP0L — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) December 24, 2020

Today, you may run into some spotty showers this morning & afternoon. The chance of rain increases to 60% tonight, and the best chance of seeing the heaviest rain will be between 9 pm to 3 am. You may want to rethink any outdoor Noche Buena plans. By tonight, it will already feel much cooler, and a light sweater may be needed. It will also be breezy.

ISOLATED SEVERE STORMS are possible across most of the Sunshine State today as a strong cold front moves through the area. This excludes our area, but showers and isolated storms are still likely for us, especially tonight! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/fBkoPmLSWV — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) December 24, 2020

HOT CHRISTMAS EVE: Before the big Chrismas cooldown, we have to get through a very hot and humid Chrismas Eve. Temps will be near records this afternoon in the mid-80's! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/uo3RHtoDjK — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) December 24, 2020

CHRISTMAS DAY: It will be a chilly Christmas morning at 55 degrees & overnight showers! In the afternoon, we dry up, and temps struggle to get out of the 50s. Overnight, expect a colder blast of air and morning temps in the 40's! South Floridians may need to break out the layers! pic.twitter.com/ETThpQ3ZPd — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) December 24, 2020

Christmas Day is looking great! In the morning, we have a slight chance of rain overnight. Then, we wake up to the 50’s and much drier air. By the afternoon, temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50’s with a high of 61 expected and very sunny skies. Temps take another dive overnight! We’ll wake up to the 40’s Saturday morning!

TEMPERATURE DIVE: After near record heat today, a strong front will have us waking up to the 50s Christmas morning. Temps take another plunge overnight to 45 degrees on Saturday morning. That's a 40-degree difference between this afternoon and Saturday morning! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/SDyhRdpMon — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) December 24, 2020

Happy holidays, South Florida!