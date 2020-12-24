Steamy Christmas Eve, then a Christmas Cooldown!

Merry Christmas Eve, South Florida!

Today, expect very warm and muggy conditions along with spotty showers this afternoon that will increase tonight as a cold front approaches South Florida. After it clears overnight, much chillier temps are expected Christmas through Saturday, especially in the morning. Sunday into the beginning of next week, high pressure moves east, leading to a gradual warming trend back to the upper 70’s.

Today, you may run into some spotty showers this morning & afternoon. The chance of rain increases to 60% tonight, and the best chance of seeing the heaviest rain will be between 9 pm to 3 am. You may want to rethink any outdoor Noche Buena plans. By tonight, it will already feel much cooler, and a light sweater may be needed. It will also be breezy.

As the cold front treks through the Sunshine State, isolated severe storms are possible. This excludes us here in South Florida, but we are expecting showers and isolated storms regardless.

This afternoon, we will be above average and near record temps in Miami and Ft. Lauderdale! We could possibly tie the records for today.

Christmas Day is looking great! In the morning, we have a slight chance of rain overnight. Then, we wake up to the 50’s and much drier air. By the afternoon, temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50’s with a high of 61 expected and very sunny skies. Temps take another dive overnight! We’ll wake up to the 40’s Saturday morning!

The temperature difference between this afternoon and Saturday morning is huge! About a 40-degree difference is expected.

Happy holidays, South Florida!

