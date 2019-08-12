Steamy and Stormy

Winds remain out of the South-Southwest to draw up the heat and humidity. It will also steer storms from West to East in the afternoon. Unfortunately the pattern hasn’t changed, so scattered to numerous showers and storms likely between 3 to 6 pm. Once sunset takes place, skies will gradually clear and it should be quiet overnight.

Scattered to numerous showers and storms likely this afternoon. Skies gradually clear after sunset. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/gjhaE73xSR — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 12, 2019

Keep in mind that the feels like temperatures will range between 100 to 108 degrees (just below heat advisory criteria) for a few hours this afternoon and that is certainly dangerous for outdoor workers, the very young and elderly. Please stay hydrated, take frequent breaks and try to avoid direct sunlight whenever possible.

Today in the Tropics

All is quiet. Not watching any areas for development.

Have a wonderful week South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7