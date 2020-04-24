Steamy and Stormy Weekend?

Breezy winds out of the South-Southwest will help temperatures soar into the low to middle 90’s in the afternoon and nearing records once again. The daytime heat and front nearby will trigger some showers and isolated storms to develop. A couple could produce gusty winds, small hail and heavy rainfall. We need the rain, not the storms!
Chance of seeing scattered showers and storms likely to continue through the weekend with plenty of heat. Another front pushes everything away late Sunday. This will set the stage for drier conditions early next week with near-normal temperatures.
Have a good weekend South Florida. Stay safe, healthy and informed with 7 News!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7