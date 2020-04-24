Steamy and Stormy Weekend?

Breezy winds out of the South-Southwest will help temperatures soar into the low to middle 90’s in the afternoon and nearing records once again. The daytime heat and front nearby will trigger some showers and isolated storms to develop. A couple could produce gusty winds, small hail and heavy rainfall. We need the rain, not the storms!

Chance of seeing scattered showers and storms likely to continue through the weekend with plenty of heat. Another front pushes everything away late Sunday. This will set the stage for drier conditions early next week with near-normal temperatures.

Scattered storms possible this afternoon in #Broward. A stray storm likely from #MiamiDade to the #FloridaKeys. Gusty winds, small hail and heavy rainfall possible with whatever develops. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/7015Ofm6TD — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 24, 2020

SHOWERS DEVELOPING on the radar across South #Florida ahead of a front that is producing a line of heavy rain and strong storms over Central Florida. These showers are moving from South to North. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/97Vae45r0T — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 24, 2020

South #Florida look for some steamy showers developing in the morning ahead of a front. By the afternoon, a stray strong storm possible as highs soar into the low to mid 90's. The weekend could be wet at times, but everything pushes out late Sunday. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/0qW8bz1raO — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 24, 2020

Have a good weekend South Florida. Stay safe, healthy and informed with 7 News!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7