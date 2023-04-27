Happy Thursday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has been able to dry out after seeing heavy rain and strong thunderstorms earlier in the week. The rainy season in South Florida doesn’t officially begin until May 15, however, the last three weeks across our area have felt as if it were already in full force. And after starting off the week with soggy conditions, South Florida finally saw relief from the rain earlier today. Beautiful blue skies and lower rain chances allowed our afternoon high temperatures to reach the upper 80s and low 90s. These are temperatures that are more typical of Summer!

I have good news for South Florida tonight! Mainly dry conditions will continue through the evening and overnight as we round out the work week. Unfortunately, though, this brief break in the rain looks to be short-lived, as thunderstorms are in the forecast once again on Friday. As we have seen earlier in the week, most of the day looks to remain quiet and steamy with afternoon high temperatures reaching near 90° once again. Then, like clockwork, scattered thunderstorms will push closer to metro areas all along the East Coast. So steamy temperatures throughout the day on Friday will eventually give way to stormy conditions in the afternoon.

Looking ahead, South Florida prepares to enter a stormy weather pattern once again. But the upcoming weekend doesn’t look like a complete washout. While afternoon thunderstorms return to the forecast both Saturday and Sunday, they will be mostly confined to the afternoon hours on Saturday (and not everyone will see rain). And while this will also be true of Sunday afternoon, a few showers may still be possible earlier in the day as a weak front moves closer to South Florida. This front will reach our area early Monday but no cooldown is expected. What we will see, however, is slightly lower humidity across South Florida on Tuesday. Unfortunately, during this time, afternoon high temperatures will remain in the upper 80s and low 90s.

