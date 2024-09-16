Heat Advisory will be in place for Broward & Miami-Dade from 10am-6pm. Triple digit feels like temperatures expected. Also, storms to form inland and push toward the metro and coastal communities.

Today in Tropics

Potential Storm Eight is producing strong winds and heavy rains that are spreading onshore across portions of Southeastern North Carolina

Forecast to become a Tropical Storm before making landfall late afternoon or this evening. Tropical Storm Warning in effect for the Carolinas.

Gordon is maintaining depression status, but will likely lose tropical characteristics later today.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7