Today is the 15th day in a roll that parts of South Florida have been under heat alerts and the hotter than normal temperature stretch continues.

An upper-level disturbance keeping plenty of moisture in the air will help fuel along the daytime heat scattered showers and storms early afternoon. Some of the activity that forms could produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

By Wednesday, steering winds veer out of the East-Southeast and a tropical wave tracks to our South (we will probably get some of its moisture). However, this onshore flow won’t be enough to keep sea breeze driven storms from pushing well inland.

More Saharan dust seems to settle into the region for the weekend and that could bring down rain chances.

Today in the Tropics: Don is a tropical storm likely to strengthen slightly more remaining over the Central Atlantic.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7